Driver found guilty of crash that killed 2 children on Arizona highway

Five children were in the van that was struck by Jonathan Eugene Floyd's car on Oct. 3, 2020 in Yavapai County.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. — An Arizona jury has convicted a 44-year-old man of killing two children after he drove impaired on U.S. Highway 93 and smashed his car into a family's van.

Jonathan Eugene Floyd was found guilty last week in Yavapai County Superior Court of second-degree murder, aggravated assault, and endangerment for a car crash that occurred on Oct. 3, 2020.

Floyd was driving south on the highway when his car drifted into the opposing lane of traffic, according to the Yavapai County Attorney's Office.

A van with five children riding as passengers attempted to sharply turn and avoid a collision but ended up it hitting Floyd's car. Two of the children were instantly killed and other members of the family were injured.

Floyd's car additionally struck a commercial vehicle before hitting the family van.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety responded to the scene and took Floyd into custody.

Blood tests showed Floyd was under the influence of drugs and alcohol at the time of the collision, prosecutors say.

The defendant was on parole at the time of the crash and faces a prison sentence ranging from 16 to 48 years for the two murder convictions when he's sentenced on Dec. 5.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12News YouTube playlist here.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.