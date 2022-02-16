Driver allegedly drank two bottles of Banana Smash before smashing into Goodyear pool

Victoria Knox is accused of chasing after another motorist before crashing through a brick wall and landing in a backyard pool.

GOODYEAR, Ariz. — The driver who allegedly caused a road rage incident in Goodyear that ended with them crashing into a residential pool was heavily intoxicated at the time, public records show.

Victoria Knox, 31, is accused of chasing after another motorist Monday night and striking their vehicle near Centerra Drive and Jefferson Street. She then allegedly smashed her truck through a brick wall and landed in a backyard pool.

Cell phone video shows Knox climbing out of the truck's window, followed by a small dog that had been traveling with the defendant.

Court records show Knox told police she drank two small bottles of Banana Smash earlier that evening but couldn't recall any of the events leading up to the collision.

A breathalyzer test allegedly showed Knox had a blood alcohol level of 0.22, nearly three times above the legal limit, public records show.

The victim told police Knox was allegedly driving without her headlights on and started following him at about 9 p.m.

After making a series of turns, the victim said Knox's truck rammed the back of their car, causing it to roll over and strike another vehicle.

The victim told police they did nothing to provoke Knox.

A witness told investigators Knox intentionally rammed the victim's car before driving through a resident's backyard, public records show.

Knox was booked into jail on a charge of aggravated assault and more charges may be filed, police said.

