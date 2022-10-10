Driver arrested for allegedly causing crash that killed 3 GCU students

DPS says Vincent Ian Acosta, 25, was booked into jail on Friday for allegedly causing the crash that killed three young college students on Interstate 17.

PHOENIX — Authorities have filed criminal charges against the driver who allegedly caused a wrong-way collision earlier this month that killed three Grand Canyon University students.

Vincent Ian Acosta, 25, was booked into jail Friday on three counts of second-degree murder and 11 counts of endangerment for the crash that occurred on Interstate 17, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

The crash happened on Oct. 10 shortly before 4 a.m. at milepost 236 near Table Mesa Road in New River.

A vehicle allegedly driven by Acosta was driving south in the northbound lanes and crashed into other vehicles traveling northwards, DPS report earlier this month.

The collision involved multiple vehicles and resulted in the deaths of three college students.

GCU identified the deceased as Abriauna Hoffman, 18, Hunter Balberdi, 19, and 18-year-old Magdalyn (Maggie) Ogden. All three were freshmen at the university and lived together in the Diamondback Residence Hall.

DPS said Acosta was found unconscious in his vehicle and taken to the hospital for treatment.

