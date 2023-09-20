DPS uses grappler to stop driver doing over 100 mph on I-10 near Phoenix

The vehicle was at one point speeding over 100 mph west on I-10 just south of Phoenix, DPS said. They were caught shortly before 4 a.m. on Wednesday.

PHOENIX — One woman was arrested and four people are in federal custody Wednesday morning after they were caught speeding over 100 mph on Interstate 10 near Phoenix.

DPS clocked the vehicle traveling that fast shortly before 4 a.m. in the westbound lanes near milepost 160, just south of Ahwatukee.

Although there was no high speed chase, DPS troopers successfully used a grappler device to stop the vehicle, the agency said.

The woman driving was arrested for criminal speed and other charges, while the four passengers were taken into the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, according to DPS. She is being held in the Pinal County jail.

Authorities did not identify any of the suspects involved.

