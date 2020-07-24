DPS: 2 girls kidnapped by uncle found on side of U.S. 60, one killed

A 13-year-old girl was found dead and a 12-year-old girl was flown to the hospital where she is in extremely critical condition.

WICKENBURG, Ariz. — Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers arrested a Phoenix man who kidnapped two of his nieces, who were found on the side of U.S. 60 with significant injuries on Wednesday.

DPS says a 13-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene and a 12-year-old girl was flown to a Phoenix-area hospital where she remains in extremely critical condition.

The girls' uncle, Carlos Eduardo Mora, 27, of Phoenix, was taken into custody by troopers with the help of Wickenburg PD at a gas station.

DPS says Mora kidnapped the two girls in Phoenix earlier in the day on Wednesday.

Mora, along with another man and the two victims, were at a family home in Phoenix when they were going to drive to a local convenience store. When the other man went back inside the home, Mora jumped in the driver's seat and fled with the two victims in the backseat.

According to DPS, Mora struck the other man with the vehicle as he left.

Family members contacted the two victims on the phone after the kidnapping and they were heard screaming on the phone before the phone was disconnected, DPS says.

DPS received a report of an injured person on the side of U.S. 60 near milepost 116 after 9 p.m. on Wednesday. Troopers found the two victims when they arrived.

Troopers were made aware of the kidnapping and were notified of a man seen with bloody clothing a few miles from the scene at a Wickenburg gas station where he was arrested.

Mora was booked into the Maricopa County Jail on charges of first-degree murder, aggravated assault, kidnapping and theft of means of transportation.