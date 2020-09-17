DPS troopers reportedly shot at by person with assault rifle in Phoenix

DPS troopers were working on an operation near 37th Avenue and Portland Street when the shooting happened, investigators said.

PHOENIX — Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers were shot at from a car in Phoenix on Thursday morning, according to investigators.

DPS detectives were in the area of 37th Avenue and Portland Street working on an operation to make an arrest, when a car drove up to them and a person pointed an assault rifle at them and shot at the troopers, investigators said.

The troopers returned fire.

The troopers were not injured.

A DPS spokesperson said the troopers were in an unmarked vehicle but were wearing clothing that identified them as law enforcement.

A 17-year-old boy is in custody. Another suspect is still at large, investigators said.

DPS is asking for the public's help to find the car involved. It is described as a silver 2008 to 2013 Infiniti model G-37 with custom wheels. It has temporary plates and might have chipped paint below the license plate.

Anyone who sees this car is asked to call 911.

The incident is under investigation.