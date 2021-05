The trooper stopped a car near Glendale and 23rd avenues when the driver drove off almost hitting the trooper, DPS reported.

A DPS trooper shot at a driver as they fled a traffic stop in Phoenix overnight.

After midnight, a DPS trooper pulled over a driver on Glendale and 23rd avenues.

DPS said the driver took off as the trooper got out of his patrol car. The driver made a U-turn and allegedly tried to run down the trooper.

The trooper fired his gun as the car fled the scene, according to DPS.

The trooper was not injured.