DPS trooper injured trying to stop wrong-way driver on Loop 202

The trooper reportedly rammed the wrong-way driver with his own patrol car to stop the other vehicle.

PHOENIX — An Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) trooper is in the hospital after ramming a wrong-way vehicle with his own car to stop it, a spokesman with the department said.

The crash happened on State Route 202 near the 44th Street on-ramp at 11:06 p.m. on Sunday.

Both the trooper and the driver suffered minor injuries, and the trooper was taken to a local hospital as a precaution.

The wrong-way driver, Kelley McNaughton, 42, was arrested and booked into Maricopa County Jail on charges of assault, criminal damage, and "numerous" drug offenses, DPS said.

McNaughton is also facing pending DUI-drug charges, authorities said.

The trooper is still recovering from his injuries at this time.

