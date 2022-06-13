Wrong-way driver crashes into, hospitalizes DPS Trooper near Chandler

CHANDLER, Ariz. — A driver going the wrong way up Loop 202 crashed into an Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) trooper's vehicle early Monday morning.
Early reports indicate the driver, who has yet to be identified, started going the wrong way on SR 101 around mile-marker 60, DPS said. They drove northbound in the southbound lane until crashing into the trooper around Loop 202 at Arizona Avenue.
The trooper and the driver have since been transported to a local hospital.
Eastbound lanes were temporarily closed as the crash was cleaned up, but have since reopened.
Authorities have yet to release the following information:
- Identity of the driver
- Identity of the trooper
- Whether impairment was involved
