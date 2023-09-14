DPS seizes more than 190 pounds of drugs near Fort McDowell

The estimated street value for the drugs is over $1.3 million, authorities say.

FORT MCDOWELL, Ariz. — An Arizona Department of Public Safety Trooper made an expensive traffic stop near Fort McDowell on Aug. 31 — the car the officer stopped contained over 190 pounds of drugs with an estimated street value of over $1.3 million, DPS said.

The trooper stopped a silver Honda Accord sedan on Aug. 31 for a non-moving violation on State Route 87. According to DPS, the trooper observed several indications of “criminal activity” during the stop and searched the vehicle.

The trooper found 109.6 pounds of methamphetamine and 80.9 pounds of fentanyl pills hidden in suitcases. Authorities said troopers believe the drugs were being transported from Phoenix to the Denver area. The estimated street value of the methamphetamine is $119,000 and $1.2 million for the fentanyl, officials added.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as 25-year-old Jorge Baldovinos-Jimenez and he was booked to Maricopa County Jail and faces charges including possession and transportation of a dangerous drug for sale, and possession and transportation of a narcotic drug for sale.

