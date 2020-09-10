DPS releases video after teen shoots at detectives with assault rifle in Phoenix

DPS continues to search for the driver of the vehicle that pulled up on the detectives.

PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Public Safety has released additional video from a September shooting when a teen shot at detectives in Phoenix with an assault rifle.

DPS called it an "ambush-style" shooting, and it sparked a Blue Alert that went out to phones in the Phoenix area as authorities were looking for a second suspect after arresting the 17-year-old shooter. Blue Alerts are for acts of violence against law enforcement.

Authorities are still looking for the driver of the silver Infiniti sedan that pulled up on the detectives.

DPS detectives were in the area of 37th Avenue and Portland Street working on an operation to make an arrest when a car drove up to them and 17-year-old Luis German Espinoza Acuna pointed an assault rifle at them and shot at the troopers, investigators said.

The troopers returned fire and took Acuna into custody.

Newly released video, produced by the Arizona Department of Public Safety shows the shooting and what led up to the shooting.

Multiple suspects are seen on video outside an auto glass store in Phoenix prior to the shooting, and DPS is asking the public for help identifying the people in the video.

DPS says the detectives were in the neighborhood working on an investigation that was unrelated to the suspects in the shooting.

If you recognize the suspect or vehicle, DPS asks that you call 9-1-1.