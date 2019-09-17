PHOENIX — Editor's Note: The above video is from a previous report about what you should do when a wrong-way driver comes at you.

Troopers nabbed a person accused of driving the wrong way on I-10 at 75th Avenue, Tuesday morning.

According to the Department of Public Safety, a report came in around 8:30 a.m. of a white sedan going westbound in the eastbound left shoulder of I-10.

Troopers suspect the driver was impaired.

The investigation is ongoing.

