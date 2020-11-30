DPS: Detectives rescue 15-year-old forced into prostitution in Phoenix

Police say the 15-year-old girl was being held against her will at a man's apartment and was forced into working as a prostitute.

PHOENIX — Detectives with the Arizona Department of Public Safety arrested three people and rescued a 15-year-old who was allegedly being forced to work as a prostitute in Phoenix.

According to DPS, a Arizona State Gang Task Force detective observed a young woman who appeared to be working with prostitutes in west Phoenix on Oct. 3.

The detective saw a woman speak with a driver of a vehicle through a window before getting in the car and leaving the area.

That's when the detective followed and stopped the vehicle. The girl exited the vehicle and tried to leave the scene, but the detective stopped her.

The driver was identified as 44-year-old Todd Glamann of Chandler and was arrested on Nov 20 and charged with one count of taking a child for prostitution, a Class 4 felony.

The detective learned Glamann was going to pay the girl to have sex with him, DPS says.

The detective learned the girl was a 15-year-old runaway from Glendale and was being forced to work as a prostitute for an unknown man, who was later identified by DPS' Criminal Targeting Unit (CTU) detectives as 25-year-old Larry Darnell Williams, of Phoenix.

The 15-year-old victim was required to provide Williams $3,000 per night, DPS says.

Detectives learned she was held against her will at Williams’ apartment, assaulted and forced to have sexual intercourse with him.

A female later identified as 26-year-old Tainisha Haynes, was also present at the apartment and helped Williams prostitute the victim and forced her to sell drugs, police say.

Detectives arrested Williams and Haynes on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.

Williams was charged with taking a child for prostitution (Class 4 felony), child sex trafficking (Class 2 felony), sexual exploitation of a minor (Class 2 felony, kidnapping (Class 2 felony), sexual assault (Class 2 felony) and sexual abuse (Class 2 felony).

Haynes was charged with taking a child for prostitution (Class 4 felony). child sex trafficking (Class 2 felony), sexual exploitation of a minor (Class 2 felony), kidnapping (Class 2 felony), sexual assault (Class 2 felony) and sexual abuse (Class 2 felony).