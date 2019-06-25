A Chandler couple is accused of defrauding victims out of more than $100,000 during multi-million-dollar business transactions, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

On May 16, DPS detectives arrested and booked Kent Burton, 42, and his wife Carly Burton, 36, with seven fraud charges including taking the identity of another person or entity and theft.

Detectives investigating the case said they discovered the Burtons falsified the victims’ financial records to obtain goods and services in the name of the victims. DPS said the couple defrauded victims out of more than $100,000.

The Burtons also falsified revenue records to unlawfully collect more than $20,000 in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits (food stamps), according to DPS

At the same time, the couple was trying to acquire a $2.2 million business, DPS said.

The Burtons were booked into the Fourth Avenue Jail.