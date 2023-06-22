DPS releases bodycam video showing moment trooper was shot in Phoenix

As the trooper exited his vehicle, the video shows the suspect, 29-year-old Luis Mateo Jacobo Borja, open fire, striking Sean Harkins in the leg.

PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Public Safety has released bodycam video of a trooper being shot during a traffic stop in Phoenix.

Shortly after 11:30 a.m. on June 19, Trooper Sean Harkins stopped the driver of a Kia Sedan near 21st Avenue and Thomas Road.

As Harkins exited his vehicle, the video shows the suspect, 29-year-old Luis Mateo Jacobo Borja, open fire, striking Trooper Harkins in the leg.

Bodycam video showed Harkins getting back in his patrol car and calling for help.

Phoenix officers responded to assist after Borja was shot.

Phoenix police located Borja's vehicle pulling into to house near 27th Avenue and Garfield Street.

Borja left the house in the vehicle and drove to 35th Avenue and Holly Street. At this point, police said Borja fired shots at the officer, and the officer returned fire with their duty rifle.

Borja's vehicle continued to drive away and fired at another officer near 36th Avenue and Encanto Boulevard. The officer’s police Tahoe was hit by gunfire, and the officer was injured by shrapnel. The officer was hospitalized but expected to be OK.

Police said Borja's vehicle continued to drive away and ended up near 36th and Virginia avenues. The vehicle then crashed into a wall. Borja was found deceased in the vehicle with a gunshot wound.

Sky12 footage captured video of the incident. The video shows several police patrol vehicles and a car that crashed through a nearby brick wall.

Neighbors described to 12News hearing two or three gunshots before first responders rushed to the scene.

Residents said there were firefighters, DPS troopers, Phoenix police, helicopters and SWAT team members to ensure the scene was secure before going to the other locations.

Police said Hawkins and the Phoenix officer were released from the hospital and are expected to be OK.

DPS said the Phoenix Police Department is conducting a criminal investigation into the incident.

