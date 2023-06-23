'I'm undercover': Man arrested by DPS for allegedly impersonating cop

The 55-year-old suspect allegedly told a motorist they were an undercover detective.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FLAGSTAFF, Arizona — A 55-year-old man was arrested earlier this week for allegedly impersonating a police officer during a minor road-rage incident on Interstate 17, officials said.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety received a report Monday near Flagstaff of a man pretending to be a law enforcement officer.

The suspect and another motorist were pulled off to the side of an exit ramp. The suspect allegedly approached the other vehicle carrying a holstered firearm, DPS said.

During the exchange, the suspect claimed to be an undercover detective and told the other driver they could go to jail for obstruction.

When the driver asked to see the man's badge, DPS said the suspect got back in his car and drove away.

DPS later identified the suspect as Shawn E. Osborn and booked him into jail Tuesday. He's facing charges of disorderly conduct with a firearm, threatening, and impersonating a peace officer.

Anyone who may have had other encounters with the suspect is encouraged to call DPS at 602-223-2212.

--Detectives Arrest Suspect Accused of Impersonating a Peace Officer--

Detectives believe there may be additional victims from other impersonation incidents involving Osborn. Any victims should contact the AZDPS Duty Office at 602-223-2212.

More details: https://t.co/bgAR2D5VfA pic.twitter.com/Pp0V3QM9fw — Dept. of Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) June 23, 2023

Up to Speed

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

We are committed to serving all of the Valley's communities, because we live here, too.

12News is the Official Home of the Arizona Cardinals and the proud recipient of the 2018 Rocky Mountain Emmy Award for Overall Excellence.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.