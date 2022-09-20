x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

DPS: Arizona man caught with 350 catalytic converters, arrested for fraud

A Prescott man has been indicted on several criminal charges after investigators allegedly found him in possession of several catalytic converters.

More Videos

PRESCOTT, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast.

A Prescott man has been indicted on fraud charges after investigators allegedly found him in possession of 350 catalytic converters.

Todd Dawkins, 39, is suspected of illegally selling the converters over the last 18 months, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

The converters found at Dawkins' property are collectively worth over $250,000, DPS said.

Converter thefts have become increasingly prevalent in Arizona over the last couple of years since the auto parts contain valuable minerals. 

Dawkins was indicted last week for fraudulent schemes, trafficking in stolen property, illegal control of an enterprise, and money laundering.

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

RELATED: Police find 1,200 catalytic converters in Phoenix storage unit

RELATED: Lawmakers pass bill to close loopholes for selling stolen catalytic converters

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12 News YouTube playlist here.

More ways to get 12News 

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.  

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device  

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.  

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona. 

On social media: Find us on FacebookTwitterInstagram and YouTube. 

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out