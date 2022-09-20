DPS: Arizona man caught with 350 catalytic converters, arrested for fraud

A Prescott man has been indicted on several criminal charges after investigators allegedly found him in possession of several catalytic converters.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PRESCOTT, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast.

A Prescott man has been indicted on fraud charges after investigators allegedly found him in possession of 350 catalytic converters.

Todd Dawkins, 39, is suspected of illegally selling the converters over the last 18 months, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

The converters found at Dawkins' property are collectively worth over $250,000, DPS said.

Converter thefts have become increasingly prevalent in Arizona over the last couple of years since the auto parts contain valuable minerals.

Dawkins was indicted last week for fraudulent schemes, trafficking in stolen property, illegal control of an enterprise, and money laundering.

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12 News YouTube playlist here.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.