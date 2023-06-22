DPS: 6 arrested for gold scam in Arizona

The investigation into the scam began last month after officials found suspicious documents in the cells of an Eloy prison.

ELOY, Ariz. — Six people were arrested this week for allegedly partaking in a scam that tricked Arizonans to purchase gold in order to pay off debts.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said at least 10 people in the state lost money in the fraudulent scheme that involved a company called “Debt 2 Credit Associates.”

Victims were contacted by company associates who claimed to be part of a government grant program that helps citizens pay off debts. DPS said victims were instructed to buy and mail gold to addresses in Arizona.

The investigation into the scheme began last month after suspicious documents were found in the cells of an Eloy prison.

DPS said victims collectively lost between $500,000 and $600,000.

The suspects allegedly tied to the scam have been booked into the Maricopa County jail.

On Wednesday, June 21, 2023, detectives arrested six suspects in connection to an ongoing fraudulent schemes investigation.



On Wednesday, June 21, 2023, detectives arrested six suspects in connection to an ongoing fraudulent schemes investigation.



