DPS: Over 1 million suspected fentanyl pills seized in southern Arizona

DPS said the large quantity of suspected fentanyl was being transported to Phoenix.

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Ariz. — Law enforcement reported seizing nearly 230 pounds of suspected fentanyl during a traffic stop Friday morning in southern Arizona.

A state trooper pulled over a vehicle on Interstate 19 near Amado and observed multiple indicators of possible criminal activity, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

The trooper reported finding about 230 pounds of suspected fentanyl pills -- which equated to over one million pills --- and nearly 10 pounds of cocaine hidden inside the vehicle. DPS estimated the drugs have a street value of over $3 million in Phoenix.

The car's driver, identified as 27-year-old Fernando Alfonso-Fernandez, was allegedly trying to smuggle the drugs from Sonora, Mexico to Phoenix.

DPS said the driver was booked into the Pima County jail for pending drug charges.

--Arizona State Troopers Seize Over 229 Pounds of Fentanyl Pills on Interstate 19 Near Amado--#AZTroopers discovered approximately 229.8 lb of fentanyl pills and 9.65 lb of cocaine worth an estimated $3.1 million.



Read the news release: https://t.co/H42bnKSXzp pic.twitter.com/yqWVkYldXk — Dept. of Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) June 2, 2023

