Police: Fight in south Phoenix ends with man shot

The shooting happened overnight near 7th Street and Alta Vista Road.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — A fight between "several people" in south Phoenix ended in gunfire with one man in the hospital early Sunday morning, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Officers were called to the area of 7th Street and Alta Vista Road around 2:15 a.m. and found the victim, a currently unidentified man, with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Homicide detectives stepped in to handle the investigation and learned that a fight broke out between several people. During the fight, an unknown person fired multiple shots, striking the man.

The suspect then fled the scene before officers arrived, police said.

Authorities are working to determine what led up to the shooting, and identify the man accused of firing a weapon. There have been no further updates on the victim's condition at this time.





Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

Up to Speed