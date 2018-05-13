PHOENIX (AP) - Police are investigating a double shooting that has left one woman dead at a north Phoenix home.

They say officers responded to a shooting call at a home around 8 a.m. Sunday near 35th Avenue and Beardsley Road.

Arriving officers found that a man and a woman had suffered gunshot wounds.

Police say the woman was pronounced dead on scene.

The man was taken to a Phoenix hospital in stable condition.

The names and ages of the man and woman weren't immediately released.

Police say investigators believe the incident began with a domestic violence dispute and there are no other suspects involved in the shooting.

