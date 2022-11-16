Double shooting in Anthem leaves one man dead and a woman in the hospital, police say

Phoenix police say that the man's injuries appear to be self-inflicted, and the woman is in "extremely critical condition."

PHOENIX — One man is dead and a woman is in the hospital after a shooting in Anthem. Early reports suggest that the man's injuries were self-inflicted, a spokesman with the Phoenix Police Department said.

Officers responded to a call for a shooting in the area of 42000 North 41st Drive near Interstate 17 in Anthem.

When police arrived, they found one man with what was described as a self-inflicted gunshot wound and a woman who had been shot.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene, and the woman was taken to a local hospital in extremely critical condition.

Police said that several local businesses were put on lockdown as a precaution, but have since been reopened without further incident.

At this time authorities haven't offered the identity of the two who were shot or said what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story and details are subject to change. Stay with 12News as we update this story with new information.

