Double-murder suspect on the run caught in Flagstaff

Joshua Sanders, who's accused of killing a mother and her daughter in Georgia, was apprehended Wednesday in northern Arizona.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — An Alabama man wanted for allegedly killing two women last week has been apprehended by authorities at a bus station in northern Arizona.

Joshua Sanders has been on the run since authorities in Georgia accused him of murdering a woman and her mother on Jan. 6. The suspect boarded a bus in Oklahoma and was en route to Los Angeles before the U.S. Marshal Service caught Sanders at a Greyhound station in Flagstaff on Wednesday.

“Sanders, who was recently released from prison, and had 3 handguns in his possession, told Deputy Marshals at the time of his arrest that if he had the opportunity, he would have shot at them in order to make an escape,” said U.S. Marshal David Gonzales.

Sanders was booked into Coconino County jail and is awaiting extradition back to Georgia.

