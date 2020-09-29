Domestic violence deaths on the rise in Arizona

Statewide, deaths from domestic violence in Arizona are higher than they were at this time last year.

PHOENIX — Police in Phoenix and Mesa still handling two different deadly domestic violence calls after a violent weekend in the Valley.

"We would go on walks and just say hi to him every morning," says Cynthia Herrera. "He was very friendly."

She's talking about her South Phoenix neighbor, Abul Habib. Police say Habib, 53, killed his wife then himself on Sunday morning.

"I didn’t see it coming," Herrera says. "I never heard them argue."

Habib’s wife, Syeda Akter, first called Phoenix police Sunday morning after a fight with her husband. When investigators got there, Habib had already left the house. Police say they talked with Syeda and her son, then left.

About 20 minutes later, Syeda called 911 again. Police say her husband returned and she wanted him out of the house. After that call, police say Habib shot and killed Syeda before turning the gun on himself.

"They’re just battling an unknown battle," Herrera says. "Hidden secretly in their home."

It’s part of a troubling trend, made worse by the pandemic.

Phoenix Police data shows domestic violence calls are much higher this year than years past, with a noticeable spike in March right when the pandemic hit.

Some months have had more than 2,000 calls.

Statewide, deaths from domestic violence are also higher than they were at this time last year.

"It really is just difficult to get away," says Jenna Panas, CEO of the Arizona Coalition to End Sexual and Domestic Violence.

Panas says they've seen a spike in their helpline calls, too. Even with the stay at home order lifted, the pandemic can be isolating.

"They’re not going to work, they’re not seeing their friends, they’re not seeing their families," Panas explains.

Which makes it harder to reach out for help. If you can’t talk about your situation out loud, Panas says to try texting 911 or a helpline. Or try to use resources online.

Plus she says they’ve seen fewer people using shelters because group settings pose a risk for COVID-19.

"At this time the doors are kind of shut and the only thing we see are these extreme cases."

Even without the usual access to shelters, Panas says they can put people in hotels or suites where they can find some safety while being separated.

If you need help you can call:

The Sexual & Domestic Violence Services Helpline: 602-279-2980