Domestic violence call leads to police shooting in Peoria

PEORIA, Ariz. — A domestic violence situation led to Peoria police shooting someone Sunday night, authorities said.

The shooting happened near Speckled Gecko Drive and 96th Avenue. That’s near Liberty High School.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation. Police only said the officer was responding to a domestic violence call when the officer fired on the person for some reason.

Police said the suspect has “life-threatening injuries” from the shooting.

No officers were hurt.

Traffic in the area has been closed off during the investigation.

This is a developing story.

Domestic violence resources

The Arizona Sexual and Domestic Violence Hotline is 602-279-2980 or text 520-720-3383.

For help at New Life Domestic Violence in Arizona, call 623-932-4404