PD: Dog shot after attacking officer

Police said the incident happened at a home in the area of 7th Avenue and Atlanta Avenue.

PHOENIX — A police officer and another man have been injured after being attacked by a dog, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

The officer shot and killed the animal during the attack, police said.

The incident happened Saturday morning at around 7:45 a.m. at a home in the area of 7th Avenue and Atlanta Avenue, when officers responded to a call about a dog biting a man at the residence, according to police.

"The call indicated that a dog had attacked a man inside of the residence and was still not under control," police said. "When an officer arrived, the dog attacked the officer."

The officer shot the dog to get the animal to stop attacking and the dog was killed.

Both the man and the officer were transported to a local hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Both have since been released from the hospital.

The incident is under investigation.

At this time no arrests have been made.

