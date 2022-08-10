Dog dead, teen injured after Phoenix shooting, police say

Gunshots were fired into the home early Wednesday morning, the Phoenix Police Department said.

PHOENIX — A dog is dead and a teenager is recovering after multiple gunshots were fired into a Phoenix home early Wednesday morning, the city's police department said.

Gunshots were fired at around 3:30 a.m. near the Interstate 10 offramp to 46th Street, officers said.

Police have yet to release the following information:

Any suspect information

The events leading up to the shooting

The identity of the victims

This is a developing story. Tune in to 12News for the latest information.

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.