MESA, Ariz. — Court documents show that a woman stole mail to make money, according to court documents.

In late August, Charlene Guill was seen trying to steal mail from a residential mailbox. The witness happened to be an off-duty police officer.

Postal inspectors took the content from the trash can from Guill’s home near Sossaman Road and the Superstition Freeway. The materials recovered from the trash can indicated mail theft, documents say.

On Nov. 5 inspectors spoke to one of the victims based on the address found in the trash can. The victim stated she had not given permission to Guill to take her mail, documents read.

Inspectors conducted a search of Guill’s home and found several items of personally identified documents that didn’t belong to anybody living in the home, documents say.

Court documents say Guill admitted to inspectors to breaking into mailboxes and stealing mail to then try to sale information.

Guill faces one charge for taking the identity of others.