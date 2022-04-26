DNA tech leads to break in 1989 murder, rape case in Mesa

Police say new DNA tracking technology led to a break in violent crime cases more than 30 years old.

Example video title will go here for this video

MESA, Ariz. — The man accused of raping two women in Mesa, and killing one of them, more than 30 years ago was recently tracked down and arrested through DNA technology, police said on Tuesday.

Thomas Cox, 58, is accused of raping and killing a 22-year-old woman at an apartment in 1989. A year later, a 23-year-old woman was raped and robbed at the same complex.

Investigators determined that the man in both crimes was the same person through DNA evidence, but police couldn’t find a suspect and the case went cold.

With DNA tracking technology that wasn’t available at the time, a Mesa police investigation led them to Cox who now lived in Colorado.

FBI agents gathered DNA from Cox at his home in Colorado Springs, and police said it matched the original crime scene evidence.

Police also found out that his mother lived in the same apartment complex on Southern Avenue and Country Club Drive when the first crime happened.

Cox was arrested on March 23 and extradited back to Arizona.

He faces numerous felony charges, including first-degree murder, sexual assault, kidnapping, burglary, aggravated assault, and sexual abuse.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.