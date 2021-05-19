DNA evidence leads to sexual assault arrest 15 years after the incident in Phoenix

Phoenix police responded to a sexual assault call on April 12, 2006. On May 12, 2021, DNA collected at the scene led to an arrest.

PHOENIX — DNA evidence collected at a crime scene 15 years ago has led to an arrest on Tuesday, according to Phoenix police.

On April 12, 2006, officers responded to an apartment near Loop 101 and 23rd Avenue for reports that a woman was sexually assaulted in her apartment, police said.

At the time, officers collected a DNA sample and entered it into the CODIS website, but it yielded no results.

On May 12, 2021, a CODIS match was found and the case was reopened. Officers identified the suspect as 40-year-old Saville Thomas, police said.

The Fugitive Apprehension Investigation Detail of the Phoenix Police Department made an arrest on Tuesday.

