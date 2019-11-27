TEMPE, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from a January 2, 2015, report about the home invasion.

It's been nearly five years since 22-year-old Michael Perez was shot and killed in an apparent home invasion robbery.

Three suspects with guns reportedly forced their way into his Tempe home near Rural Road and Southern Avenue on December 30, 2014. Perez, his wife and 3-year-old son were all at home.

Investigators say there was a struggle and Perez was shot. He later died.The suspects allegedly stole marijuana.

Tempe police announced Wednesday they had made an arrest in the case.

Xavier Williams, 34, is accused of being involved in the killing and robbery. Williams was picked up by police for an unrelated misdemeanor warrant Tuesday.

A DNA sample was taken and it matched DNA found at the 2014 crime scene, according to investigators.

Williams allegedly "made admissions of his involvement," a Tempe PD spokesperson said.

"The Tempe Police Department hopes this recent development will help the Perez family continue with their healing process," a police spokesperson said.

He was booked into jail on charges of first degree murder, armed robbery, aggravated robbery and three counts of kidnapping, police say.

