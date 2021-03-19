Disturbing video shows behavioral health worker accused of abusing non-verbal 4-year-old

Police say Kyle McKee abused the child over the span of several visits in January and February.

PHOENIX — A 46-minute video details dozens of instances in which a 4-year-old autistic child was hit, kicked or shoved by a behavioral therapist during visits.

Mesa police have arrested Kyle McKee, 29. He is accused of physically abusing the child.

"It’s horrible, it’s horrible especially because you are entrusting this adult to take care of your child," Detective Brandi George with Mesa police said.

Police say officers responded to S.E.E.K. Arizona East on Alma School Road in response to a report of child abuse.

S.E.E.K. - Specializing in the Education of Exceptional Kids - Arizona East is a developmental preschool that provides infant and toddler care.

Police say that McKee was the sole care provider for the 4-year-old.

According to the Mesa Police Department, the abuse was uncovered after the child's family reached out to S.E.E.K about an injury on the child's face.

After reviewing the videos, S.E.E.K. immediately fired McKee and reached out to police, handing over the footage.

S.E.E.K. Arizona East provided officers with five video recordings from January to mid-February showing the physical abuse, according to police.

McKee turned himself into custody on Tuesday and was released with an ankle monitor on Wednesday, police said.

"The employee – who had been background-checked, fingerprinted, and held a professional certification – had worked with S.E.E.K. since July 2018 without incident," a S.E.E.K spokesperson said. "S.E.E.K takes allegations of this nature very seriously and strives to provide a safe environment for everyone involved with its programs."