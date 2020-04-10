Dispute over dog leads to shooting in Glendale

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Police are investigating a dispute about a dog that turned into a shooting on Sunday between two adults and a teenager.

Preliminary information by officers said that the teenager and an adult male got into an argument about a dog they believe belonged to the teen, police said.

The adult male broke into the teen's apartment and their father shot the intruder which caused him to flee, police said.