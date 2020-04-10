Dispute over dog leads to shooting in Glendale

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Police are investigating a dispute about a dog that turned into a shooting on Sunday between two adults and a teenager.
Preliminary information by officers said that the teenager and an adult male got into an argument about a dog they believe belonged to the teen, police said.
The adult male broke into the teen's apartment and their father shot the intruder which caused him to flee, police said.
The man was located and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.