Dispute leads to man getting killed in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A man was shot and killed in Phoenix after an altercation in a parking lot, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Phoenix police responded to a call on Sunday at around 1:30 p.m. for a shooting near 44th Street and McDowell Road, according to a press release from the department.

When the officers arrived, they found a victim in a parking lot with a gunshot wound and he was pronounced dead on the scene, according to police. The man was involved in an altercation shortly before the shooting, police said.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to call Phoenix police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

Authorities have not revealed the victim's identity.

