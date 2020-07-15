x
Dion Johnson had 0.18 blood alcohol level of during deadly DPS shooting, police report says

Johnson was killed on Memorial Day when police say Trooper George Cervantes found him passed out in his car near Loop 101 and Tatum.

PHOENIX — A Phoenix police report on the death of Dion Johnson says he was heavily intoxicated during an encounter with a DPS trooper who shot him.

Johnson was killed on Memorial Day when police say Trooper George Cervantes found him passed out in his car parked near Loop 101 and Tatum.

One responding officer said in the report said that Cervantes reached into the driver-side window, possibly to take the keys away or remove a gun that was in the car. 

At that point, police say a struggle broke out and Cervantes fired twice and struck Johnson in the abdomen.

Cervantes and the responding officers weren't wearing body-worn cameras, but an ADOT recording shows the aftermath from a distance.

Johnson was taken to HonorHealth Deer Valley Medical Center where he died. A toxicology report showed Johnson had a Blood Alcohol Content level of 0.18%.

Johnson’s family has criticized DPS for a lack of transparency and accused troopers of reacting slowly to render aid after he was shot.

The FBI will review the case and advise if any legal action is recommended.

