Detectives make an arrest in Tucson homicide

Detectives have made an arrest in a homicide that happened on Oct. 1.

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson police arrested 50-year-old Robert Anthony Fimbrez Friday on homicide charges. They believe Fimbrez is responsible for the Oct. 1 shooting for 37-year-old Curtis Michael Fanning.

Through interviews with witnesses, detectives learned that Fanning and the suspect were involved in an altercation several weeks before, police said.

Fanning and his girlfriend were at the home with Fimbrez and others on the day of the shooting. Both men produced handguns and Fimbrez fired and hit Fanning, police said.

Fimbrez fled the scene and officers placed a warrant for his arrest, police said.