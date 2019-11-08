PHOENIX — A panic spread Sunday after shoppers heard reports of an active shooting at Desert Sky Mall in Phoenix, but police put an end to those rumors, saying there was no shooting but a robbery did take place.

The mall near 75th Avenue and Thomas Road was evacuated after a robbery occurred at one of the stores.

Phoenix Police Department spokeswoman Sgt. Maggie Cox said officers had secured the scene and there were no reported injuries.

"This is not a valid shooting. There are no injuries," Cox wrote in an email.

"Some type of object was used to break glass and a business was robbed."

The suspects in the robbery are still on the loose. The investigation is ongoing.