Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer found guilty of murdering George Floyd in May of 2020, was moved by U.S. Marshals to a federal facility Wednesday morning.

A spokesman for the Minnesota Department of Corrections confirmed Chauvin was picked up from Oak Park Heights Prison near Stillwater around 8 a.m. The spokesperson declined to provide information about Chauvin's destination, deferring additional inquiries to the U.S. Marshals Service. But early Thursday, a federal inmate locator website listed Chauvin as an inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution in Tucson, AZ.

Chauvin is serving 22-year and 21-year sentences concurrently, the first involving his conviction on state charges and the latter involving federal charges. Judge Peter Cahill handed down the longer sentence in April 2021 after a jury found Chauvin guilty of second-degree manslaughter, second-degree murder and third-degree murder in Floyd’s death.

Chauvin later pleaded guilty to the federal charges filed against him, admitting for the first time that he kept his knee on Floyd’s neck — even after he became unresponsive — resulting in Floyd's death.

The deal agreed upon by both parties said Chauvin would serve his sentences at the same time, and eventually be transferred from a state prison to a federal prison facility. Judge Paul Magnuson handed down the 21-year sentence in July, telling Chauvin he must be "substantially punished" for his conduct toward Floyd.

Experts say the move will likely make prison safer for Chauvin as some fellow inmates in Minnesota are people Chauvin was involved in arresting. He spent his time at Oak Park Heights in solitary confinement, but may be held under less restrictive conditions in the Tucson facility.

The other officers involved in Floyd's death, Thomas Lane, J Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao were each convicted of civil rights charges, accusing them of neglecting to allow Floyd access to medical care as he was held under Chauvin's knee.

Lane was recently moved to a low-security federal prison in Colorado where he's serving a 2 1/2-year sentence for violating Floyd's rights. Lane pleaded guilty to state charges of aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in May, which he's set to be sentenced for in September.

Thao and Kueng are serving 3 years and 3/12 years, respectively, for their failure to intervene, and are expected to go to state court in October for separate charges of aiding and abetting both murder and manslaughter.

