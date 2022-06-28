Deputy shot by barricaded suspect in Cordes Lakes, authorities say

A SWAT team is now heading to the area as authorities try to arrest the alleged shooter.

CORDES LAKES, Ariz. — A Yavapai County Sheriff's deputy was shot Tuesday by a suspect who police say is now barricaded inside some sort of structure.

The shooting happened in Cordes Lakes around 12:30 p.m., and the scene remains active. A SWAT team is now heading to the area as authorities try to arrest the alleged shooter.

Details of what led up to the shooting are limited.

A witness told 12 News that he heard a single gunshot near the neighborhood and saw the deputy lying motionless on the ground.

At that point, neighbors called 911, and the witness said the suspect lives alone in a mobile home.

Authorities haven’t shared the identity or condition of the deputy.

Video from Sky 12 showed more than a dozen patrol cars and an armored truck scattered throughout a neighborhood as officers scoured the area.

Stagecoach Trail and Red Rock Road have been closed off during the investigation.

YCSO is asking people to stay away from the area.

A neighbor sent me this picture of what he is seeing.



A group of law enforcement vehicles was parked outside Health Deer Valley Hospital in Phoenix where the deputy was taken for treatment.

