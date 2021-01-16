Deputy shoots, kills man after two-hour standoff in Prescott Valley

The man said he was going to commit "suicide-by-cop," the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office said.

PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. — A Yavapai County Sheriff's Office Deputy shot and killed a man in Prescott Valley after a two-hour standoff late Friday night, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies were dispatched after a 65-year-old man fired several shots towards a home in Prescott Valley, the sheriff's office said. The man was reportedly depressed over ongoing family issues.

Several neighbors were evacuated and YCSO SWAT and crisis negotiators were called to the scene in an attempt to deescalate the situations, deputies said. The suspect was hiding in a nearby shed on the property armed with a pistol and threatened to kill deputies and commit "suicide-by-cop."

The man fired shots towards the deputies from the shed at around 11 p.m., deputies said. The man then fired another series of shots at deputies just before midnight when a SWAT deputy returned fire, striking and killing the man.

Neither the suspect nor the SWAT deputy have been identified by YCSO. Next-of-kin is in the process of being notified, deputies said.

This is a developing story. Tune into 12 News for the latest details.