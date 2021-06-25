Deputies shoot, injure woman in Paradise Valley, Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says

MSCO said in a statement detectives were serving a warrant when a woman "brandished a weapon."

PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz. — A woman was shot and injured by Maricopa County deputies while serving a warrant on Thursday night.

MCSO said in a statement sheriff's office deputies were serving a warrant around 8:30 p.m. in the area of N. Clearwater Parkway and N. Brookview Way in Paradise Valley when a woman "brandished a weapon while engaging the detectives."

Deputies fired a round at the woman. She was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

No deputies were hurt in the incident.

The shooting is under investigation.