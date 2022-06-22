Navajo County Sheriff's office makes 'largest meth bust' in history of department

Deputies made the drug seizure and arrests during two separate traffic stops on Wednesday.

HOLBROOK, Ariz. — The Navajo County Sheriff's Office discovered an estimated $3 million in methamphetamine during a traffic stop Wednesday - the largest meth seizure in the department's history, officials said.

Sheriff's officials said 55-year-old Henry Paxton was stopped for several traffic violations around 8:25 a.m. on eastbound Interstate 40 near Sun Valley. During the stop, deputies found 124.1 pounds of methamphetamine, .8 grams of ecstasy and a firearm.

The seizure was the largest meth seizure in the history of the sheriff's office, with an estimated value of just shy of $3 million, officials said.

Alejandro Garcia Gonzalez, 53, was stopped hours later on I-40 in the Winslow area. Upon further investigation, nearly 78,000 fentanyl pills were found. The estimated street value is close to $2 million, officials said.

Both men were booked into jail for numerous drug charges. Paxton was also charged with a weapons offense.

The sheriff's office said the stops were two different incidents and were not related in any way.

