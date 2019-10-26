A suspect is on the loose after allegedly shooting two people in Guadalupe early Saturday morning. 

Deputies were dispatched to a shots fired call in the area of Avenida Del Yaqui and Calle San Angelo before 4 a.m. 

Deputies found two victims with gunshot wounds, a man and a woman. 

They were both taken to a local hospital for their injuries. 

They are listed in stable condition. 

Detectives are investigating. 

No other information was immediately released. 

This is a developing situation. Stay tuned to 12 News for the latest.