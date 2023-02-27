Deputies looking for car involved in fatal hit-and-run crash in Mesa

Authorities said the crash happened on Feb. 14 on Main Street in Mesa.

MESA, Ariz. — The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a car involved in a deadly pedestrian hit-and-run crash in Mesa earlier this month.

The crash happened on Feb. 14 shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Main Street near the intersection of Crimson Road. The driver fled the scene following the crash, authorities said.

Authorities have released surveillance footage of the vehicle involved in the crash.

Authorities said the car is believed to be a silver or metallic gray colored four-door Chevy Malibu made between 2006 and 2008. It likely has damage to its front end.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION UPDATE: MCSO is looking for any information related to this hit and run collision that occurred on Main Street in Mesa shortly before 9:30pm on February 14th, 2023.

Possibly 2006-2008 metallic silver/gray in color Chevrolet Malibu 4 door sedan fled the scene. pic.twitter.com/zZow5WQDVv — Maricopa County Sheriff's Office (@mcsoaz) February 27, 2023

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office at 602-876-TIPS (8477) or 602-876-1011.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

