Deputies looking for woman in Doney Park wildfire investigation

The Coconino County Sheriff's Office asked the public for help finding Rachel Bridges regarding two suspicious fires started in the area.

COCONINO COUNTY, Ariz. — The Coconino County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help finding a person of interest in the investigation into the Doney Park Wildfire.

Deputies are asking anyone with information on the location of Rachel Bridges to contact the sheriff's office. Deputies are reportedly looking to interview her regarding two suspicious fires that were started near the area of the wildfire.

County officials said the fire in Doney Park first sparked on Monday night and "flamed up" again Tuesday morning.

Ten homes in the area of Burris Lane and Pine County Lane were evacuated, with some structures reportedly being damaged.The evacuations have since been lifted.