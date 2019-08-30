PHOENIX — A Delta Airlines ticketing agent was arrested at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport on Thursday for allegedly stealing a credit card and using it.

Hector Hernandez, 29, was arrested on two counts of credit card theft and three counts of fraudulent use of a credit card.

According to court documents, Hernandez was seen on video on Aug. 23 taking a credit card from the victim and not returning it.

Hernandez finished up business with the victim, who then walked away from the counter. He then, according to the documents, picked up the credit card and put it in his pocket.

Later that day, Hernandez allegedly used the stolen credit card at three different locations: A Red Robin for $22.03, a Target for $248.32 and a Whole Foods for $212.53.

Authorities found a second stolen credit card in Hernandez's possession. The victim in that case also desired prosecution and a second charge will be added.

Hernandez was released on his own recognizance and is set to appear in court next on Sept. 12.