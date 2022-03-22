2 men sentenced for drug trafficking in Arizona

Officers recovered over $1.3 million in drugs during a September 2020 investigation where both were arrested.

TUCSON, Ariz. — Two Arizona men who pleaded guilty to drug charges have been sentenced to prison after officers found them in possession of over $1.3 million in illegal drugs.

Diego Bernal-Robles, 29, and Cipriano Arturo Rojas-Armenta, 44, were convicted for their involvement in a drug trafficking organization, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

On Sept. 20, 2020, police arrested the two men after a months-long investigation which resulted in a search of the suspects' residence in Tucson, the DEA said.

Officers recovered 230 pounds of methamphetamine, 25 pounds of cocaine, and 25 pounds of heroin, along with equipment used in manufacturing methamphetamine.

Bernal-Rojas and Rojas-Armenta were sentenced to five and three years in prison, respectively, after pleading guilty to multiple drug charges on March 16, according to the DEA.