Death sentence for man who murdered Arizona professor reinstated by court

The Arizona Supreme Court has reinstated the death sentence for Beau Greene, who was convicted of beating a University of Arizona professor to death in 1995.

Example video title will go here for this video

TUCSON, Ariz. — The defendant convicted of beating a University of Arizona professor to death and dumping the victim's body in a wash has had his death sentence reinstated by the Arizona Supreme Court.

Beau J. Greene was sentenced to death in 1996 after he was found guilty of murdering Roy Johnson and using the music professor's credit cards to go on a spending spree.

Johnson's body was found in a wash located in south Tucson, four days after he was reported missing.

On April 14, the Arizona Supreme Court reversed a lower court's order and affirmed his death sentence. The superior court had vacated his sentence after Greene sought relief following legal changes to Arizona's capital punishment laws.

After the state revised which types of violent crimes can qualify for the death penalty, Greene argued his sentence should be modified.

But the justices believe that if Greene committed the same murder today, he would still be eligible for the death penalty.

"Greene is therefore incorrect in concluding that the legislature 'abolished' the death penalty for his criminal conduct and the superior court erred in concluding likewise," the court's ruling states.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12News YouTube playlist here

What is the Valley?

“The Valley” is what locals call the Phoenix Metropolitan Area. It is considered the largest metropolitan area in the Southwest.

The Valley is made up of various major cities other than Phoenix, including:

Mesa

Chandler

Scottsdale

Tempe

Glendale

Surprise

Peoria

Gilbert

El Mirage

Avondale

Litchfield Park

Goodyear

Buckeye

Whether a city is in the “East Valley” or “West Valley” depends on where it is in relation to Phoenix.