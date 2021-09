Officers found evidence of drug use nearby the bodies, the Phoenix Police Department said.

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department is launching a death investigation after officers found the bodies of a man and a woman in a car outside of a strip club.

Officers found evidence of drug use nearby the scene, the department said. There are no obvious signs of foul play at the scene.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the scene.

This is a developing story. Tune in to 12 News for the latest information.

