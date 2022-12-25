Deadly shooting under investigation in Gilbert

Gilbert police said one person had died in a shooting near Recker and Warner Roads.

GILBERT, Ariz. — A deadly shooting is under investigation in Gilbert.

According to authorities with the Gilbert Police Department, the shooting happened at 4:30 p.m., near Recker and Warner Roads. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting is believed to be an isolated incident, according to police.

Police said there were no outstanding suspects in the shooting. No one else was injured in the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing and additional information will be released as it becomes available.

